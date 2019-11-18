How APC’s David Lyon Won Bayelsa Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Chief David Lyon, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the governorship election held in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

Lyon scored 352,552 to defeat his main challenger in the duel from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Duoye Diri, who got 143,172 votes, according to officials results announced by INEC.

Its Returning Officer, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, around 1:03am on Monday declared Lyon winner of the poll.

He said, Lyon, having satisfied the electoral criteria by scoring the highest number of vote cast was hereby declared winner of the governorship poll.

The APC recorded more than a landslide result in Southern Ijaw, polling a gargantuan 124,803 votes against the PDP’s 4,898 votes. The result is certainly APC’s joker in the poll.

Official results in the eight local government had APC’s Lyon winning with 352,552 while PDP’s Duoye Diri has 143,172.

In Ogbia, the local government of former President Goodluck Jonathan has Lyon in massive win. Lyon got a massive vote of 58,016 to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Douye Diri who scored 13,763 votes.

Also, Lyon won massively in Nembe, the local government of former Governor of the State and Minister of State of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Lyon won by a landslide in Nembe, polling 83,041, as against Diri’s paltry votes of 874.

However, Lyon suffered a massive loss in the Sagbama Local Government Area, home of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The PDP recorded a landslide in Dickson’s LGA, polling 60,339, while the APC scored 7,831 votes. Accord Party got 131 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, APC polled 8,934 to lose to the PDP, which scored 15,360.

In Brass LG, APC claimed victory, with a total vote of 23,831, while PDP got 10,410 votes.

In Ekeremor Local Government, Lyon polled 21,489 votes to edge out PDP’s Diri, who scored 18,344 votes.