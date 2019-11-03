How gunmen killed Radio Nigeria staff, one other in Benue – Eyewitness

How gunmen killed Radio Nigeria staff, one other in Benue – Eyewitness

Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:39 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

Mr Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester were assassinated by unknown gunmen along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi on Saturday night.

The General Manager (GM) of the Radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, who said he was within the vicinity of the crime and was the one took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary told News Agency of Nigeria that he learnt the gunmen who dressed like Special Anti-Robbery Police operatives were about six in number and were on motorcycles.

“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighborhood but we didn’t know the time he left.

“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the Police, but they didn’t come 30 minutes after and had no option but to take him to the mortuary.

“They actually came for Engineer. After killing him they wanted to go, so one of his neighbours wanted to know the identity of any of them, but they turned back and killed him too,” he said.

Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident said the remains of the victims have deposited at the mortuary while the Police have commenced full investigation into matter.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Funmi Iyanda’s film, ‘Walking with Shadows’ to premiere at AFRIFF
    28 mins ago

    National Advertising Conference: AAAN, ADVAN, NPAN, others partner APCON 
    44 mins ago

    Wike vows to hunt down criminal kingpin, ‘Italian’
    1 hour ago

    Here’s what you can do to win this woman’s 3,000 pounds prize!
    1 hour ago

    N3bn libel suit: Activist Segun Awosanya dares Rep. Jibrin
    2 hours ago

    News Analysis: What the proposed 7.5% increase in VAT portends
    2 hours ago

    Police nab fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa
    2 hours ago

    NAF jets bomb ISWAP’s hideout in Borno