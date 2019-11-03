How gunmen killed Radio Nigeria staff, one other in Benue – Eyewitness

Mr Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester were assassinated by unknown gunmen along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi on Saturday night.

The General Manager (GM) of the Radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, who said he was within the vicinity of the crime and was the one took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary told News Agency of Nigeria that he learnt the gunmen who dressed like Special Anti-Robbery Police operatives were about six in number and were on motorcycles.

“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighborhood but we didn’t know the time he left.

“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the Police, but they didn’t come 30 minutes after and had no option but to take him to the mortuary.

“They actually came for Engineer. After killing him they wanted to go, so one of his neighbours wanted to know the identity of any of them, but they turned back and killed him too,” he said.

Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident said the remains of the victims have deposited at the mortuary while the Police have commenced full investigation into matter.