Ifeanyi Ubah FC members survive gunmen attack in Kogi

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

A band of armed men dressed in Nigeria Youth Service Corps NYSC uniform Friday afternoon attacked players of Ifeanyi Ubah FC in Kogi State.

The management of the football team, in a statement, said the players were attacked while traveling from Anambra to Kano for a match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of the club, had earlier revealed that a player and the driver of the bus sustained injuries in the attack.

“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30 pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL matchday 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi State,” the statement read.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard-earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.

“Conclusively, fans, well-wishers, supporters and Nigerians in general are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government in a reaction has vowed to go after the attackers. Kingsley Fanwo, Director General Media and Media to Governor Yahaya Bello said the governor has directed immediate investigation into the matter.

According to Fanwo, “the Governor has directed the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) to quickly rally security operatives to ensure those who perpetrated the dastardly act are apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Kogi State Government will not take its feet off the pedals in ensuring a strong message is sent to criminals that Kogi remains closed to their nefarious activities”.

