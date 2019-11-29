Illegal extradition request: 4 Police officers in trouble

Following a petition by one Mr Bankole Ogunnowo police Nigeria police authorities are now investigation four officers for allegedly seeking illegal extradition of a Nigerian based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Investigation against the four officers, including a female officer were being by the Inspector-General Police (I-G) X-Squad, the News Agency of Nigeria report on Friday.

It was also reported that the I-G asked the unit which was in charge of investigation of complaints against police personnel to handle the investigation of the unnamed officers.

Ogunnowo, had claimed in his petition that the four officers illegally sought his extradition from the UK to Nigeria over a family matter.

“We just received a letter directing X-Squad Section to handle the officers’ case.

“Signals have just been sent across to the officers to interview the compol X-Squad (physical appearance for interrogation by the commissioner of police X-Squad).

“The interview will enable us to obtain statements from them too.

“The complainant’s lawyer has been invited by the unit for the matter,’’ the source told NAN.

Aside the X-Squad’s investigation, the Nigeria Police Force Complaints Unit, which also received a petition from Ogunnowo is also investigating the matter, the agency further reported.

The Head of the unit, ACP Markus Ishaka Basiran, said that the force would not condone any wrongdoing.

“The unit took actions as soon as we got Bankole’s complain,’’ he said.

However, when contacted, the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said, “I have no information on such an investigation; therefore, I can’t confirm it.”

Mba, had earlier told NAN that the Nigeria Police Force did not have any record of extradition request against the petitioner.

He said that for anyone to be extradited, security agencies from the two countries affected must be involved in the investigation of the alleged crime.

According to him, marital issues would not attract extradition except if serious crimes such as murder and fraud were involved.

NAN reports that Ogunnowo had claimed that the four police officers had unlawfully requested for his extradition from the UK over his conflict with his ex-wife.

“On Oct. 21, 2019, a UK court delivered its verdict, denying the extradition request, as all allegations against me were found to be false,’’ he said.

He said that the extradition request was defective and did not follow due process, urging the I-G to bring to book those allegedly involved.

“I believe the I-G will fish out those who conspired to send the extradition request to the UK without following due process.

“The same officers have been extorting money from me,” he said. (NAN)

MIO/IGO