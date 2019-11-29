Illegal occupants of Rivers Govt. properties get 7-day quit notice

Illegal occupants of Rivers Govt. properties get 7-day quit notice

Friday, November 29, 2019 10:23 pm


Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties during their operation in Port Harcourt on Friday

The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has issued a 7-day quit notice to illegal occupants of the State ADP Farm Site at Rumuodomaya, asking them to vacate the area.
The Task Force also declared that it will implement its quit notice served on illegal occupants  of Government Properties at the New GRA in Port Harcourt.
The Task Force said his on Friday while carrying out an operation to recover government properties illegally occupied by unauthorized persons.
In an interview,  Secretary of the Task Force,  Chief Hanny Woko said all those who illegally occupied Government have 7 days to vacate the properties.
He said: “We will recover every inch of Government land. Any Government land anywhere that  was illegally acquired will be recovered.  Government will take back all its properties.  We are  guided by the law.
“It is so disheartening and heartbreaking that  people will move into Government Quarters and acquire same. Wherever Government Properties are located and illegally occupied,  we recover same. We have given the illegal occupants 7-days to vacate  or be evicted.”
He stated that there will be no compensation for those who illegally took over Government lands at the ADP Farm Site at Rumuodomaya.
Chief Woko added that rather, those who illegally took over Government lands and properties will face the consequences of their illegal actions.
The Task Force said it has issued notices warning illegal occupants to keep away from designated government properties identified during the operation.
