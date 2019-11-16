In pictures: Fayemi attends the wedding of Fayose’s son

In pictures: Fayemi attends the wedding of Fayose's son

Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:52 pm


 

Governor Fayemi, right, and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose

R-L: Fayemi, Tomiwa Fayose, the groom, his bride and Fayose

Friends again! That is what will be in the minds of readers of this story. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, today, attended the wedding of Tomiwa Fayose, son of his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose…

