In pictures: Fayemi attends the wedding of Fayose’s son

Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:52 pm
Governor Fayemi, right, and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose
R-L: Fayemi, Tomiwa Fayose, the groom, his bride and Fayose
Friends again! That is what will be in the minds of readers of this story. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, today, attended the wedding of Tomiwa Fayose, son of his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose…
