In pictures: Gov Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches declaration of election results

As election results are being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches the process on TV.

In another photograph here, he and his men do the sign of “four more years.”

The Results as gradually announced by INEC:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

Ijumu LG

APC 11,425

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

#KogiDecides

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 114,403

SDP 567

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Igalamela/Odolu LG

APC 8,075

PDP 11,195

SDP 208

Okene LG

APC 112,764

PDP 139

SDP 50

Kabba/Bunu LG

APC 15,364

PDP 8,084

SDP 364

Koton Karfi LG

APC 14,097 PDP 9,404 SDP 657 Yagba East LG APC 6,735

PDP 7,546

SDP 220

Here are photographs of Governor Yahaya Bello expecting the final verdict.