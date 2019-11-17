In pictures: Gov Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches declaration of election results

Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:52 pm
As election results are being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches the process on TV.
In another photograph here, he and his men do the sign of “four more years.”
The Results as gradually announced by INEC:
Ogori/Magongo Local Govt
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
SDP 244
Ijumu LG
APC 11,425
PDP 7,587
SDP 223
Omala LG
APC 8,473
PDP 114,403
SDP 567
Adavi LG
APC 64,657
PDP 366
SDP 279
Igalamela/Odolu LG
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
SDP 208
Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50
Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364
Yagba East LG
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
SDP 220
Here are photographs of Governor Yahaya Bello expecting the final verdict.
