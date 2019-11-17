In pictures: Gov Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches declaration of election results

Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:52 pm


As election results are being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor Yahaya Bello drinks tea as he watches the process on TV.

In another photograph here, he and his men do the sign of “four more years.”

The Results as gradually announced by INEC:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

 

Ijumu LG

APC 11,425

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

#KogiDecides

 

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 114,403

SDP 567

 

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Igalamela/Odolu LG
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
SDP 208

Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50

 

Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364

Koton Karfi LG
APC 14,097
PDP 9,404
SDP 657

Yagba East LG

APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
SDP 220

 

 

Here are photographs of Governor Yahaya Bello expecting the final verdict.

 

 

 

