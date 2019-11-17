INEC Begins to Announce Kogi Election Results    

Sunday, November 17, 2019 11:57 am


Voting  in Kogi

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC began the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship election held on Saturday. Also, expected to be declared are the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District.

 

The declaration of the result is being held under tight security police armoured tanks and patrol vehicles deployed ‎around the INEC office and the collation centre in Lokoja.

 

Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.

 

While observers, top INEC chiefs have taken their seat inside the Mahmood Yakubu Hall where the announcement is to take place, many journalists have been barred from entering the hall. INEC officials claim that the restriction of access to journalist is due to limitation of space in the hall.

The Results:

 

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

 

Ijumu LG

APC 11,425

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

#KogiDecides

 

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 114,403

SDP 567

 

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Igalamela/Odolu LG
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
SDP 208

Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50

 

Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364

 

