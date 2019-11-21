INEC presents certificate of return to Kogi Governor-elect

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday presented Certificate of Return to the Governor-elect of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello and the Deputy Governor-elect, Edward Onaja.

Bello and Onoja who are the incumbent governor and Deputy Governor respectively were reelected last Saturday. Their new tenure starts January 27th, 2020.

The Zonal National Commissioner of INEC for Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States, Mohammed Haruna while making the presentation said the ceremony marked the beginning of a new era in Kogi state.

Bello, while receiving the certificate of return commended the people of Kogi state for his reelection with a promise to reciprocate the gesture through provision of good governance.

He solicited the cooperation of the people across the three senatorial districts of the state assuring that no axis of the state will be left out in the new dispensation for massive development irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

Bello vowed to work seriously with the security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the violence that greeted the November 16 governorship polls either before, during and after the election.

Also speaking, the chairman of Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), in the state, Ibrahim Itodo called on Governor Yahaya Bello to embrace the spirit of Unity Government where all sections of the state will be carried along in the scheme of things