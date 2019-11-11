Jega delivers UI 2019 Convocation Lecture

Jega delivers UI 2019 Convocation Lecture

Monday, November 11, 2019 5:13 pm


Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega has been slated to deliver the 2019 Convocation Lecture of the University of Ibadan.

The lecture titled, “Towards Credible Electoral Process and Sustainable Political System in Nigeria: What Role for the Universities”, would hold at Trenchard Hall on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Expected to grace the occasion are eminent Nigerians, academics, students and political office holders.

Other activities of the convocation ceremony include congregation for the award of non-degree diploma and admission of First, Second and PhD Degrees.

At the Foundation Day programme, five eminent Nigerians, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Emeritus Professor Ayodele Olajide Falase, Professor Emmanuel Chukwuma Edozien, Alex Chika Ezeh and Professor Folagbade O. Aboaba would be conferred with honorary Doctorate awards.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Jonathan remains my leader – Dickson
    1 hour ago

    Nigerians now more divided than in 1960: David-West’s last interview
    2 hours ago

    Tam David-West Dies in UCH at 83
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari mourns as his ally, Tam David- West dies at 83
    8 hours ago

    Zamfara govt clears N200m debt to NECO
    8 hours ago

    One dies, many injured as OPC, Hausa youths fight over ‘scraps’ in Lagos
    9 hours ago

    Buhari: Violent extremism, the biggest challenge facing Islam
    9 hours ago

    Anambra workers to get salaries, benefits by Dec. 15