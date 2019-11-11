Jega delivers UI 2019 Convocation Lecture

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega has been slated to deliver the 2019 Convocation Lecture of the University of Ibadan.

The lecture titled, “Towards Credible Electoral Process and Sustainable Political System in Nigeria: What Role for the Universities”, would hold at Trenchard Hall on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Expected to grace the occasion are eminent Nigerians, academics, students and political office holders.

Other activities of the convocation ceremony include congregation for the award of non-degree diploma and admission of First, Second and PhD Degrees.

At the Foundation Day programme, five eminent Nigerians, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, Emeritus Professor Ayodele Olajide Falase, Professor Emmanuel Chukwuma Edozien, Alex Chika Ezeh and Professor Folagbade O. Aboaba would be conferred with honorary Doctorate awards.