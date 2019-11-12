Just in: 2 policemen shot dead as DIG leads 3 AIGs,15 CPs to Bayelsa for guber poll

Two policemen have been shot dead along the Otuogidi community of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by unknown gunmen who also carted their rifles away after the killings as tension continue to rise over the state’s governorship election scheduled for next Saturday.

Detail of the incident remain sketchy as at the time of writing this story.

However, the killing of the two policemen coincided with the arrival of batches of 32,000 policemen deployed to the state for the election.

The huge police contingent include 15 Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police and one Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG).

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department Abuja, DIG Anthony Ogbizi who is heading the police team after interaction with senior officers of the state police command in Yenagoa assured the people of Bayelsa that the election will be conducted peacefully.

He urged the people of Bayelsa to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the elections.