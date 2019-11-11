Just in: Buhari mourns as his ally, Tam David- West dies at 83

Just in: Buhari mourns as his ally, Tam David- West dies at 83

Monday, November 11, 2019 3:17 pm


Tam David West

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, a man he usually calls “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing. He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

“He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own,” says President Buhari of the academic, author of many books, and social critic.

The President commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

The President Buhari also praysthat God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.

