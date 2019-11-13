Just in: Edo APC faction suspends Obaseki, Shaibu, others

By Jethro Ibileke

The wind of suspension blowing within the Edo state chapter of the all Progressives Congress (APC), is threatening the existence of the party in the state.

Just yesterday, the state leadership announced the suspension of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the state publicity secretary, Lawrence Okah.

While Oshiomhole was suspended for allegedly being behind the crisis rocking the party in the state, Okah was suspended for alleged anti party activities.

The dust raised by the suspension was yet to settle down, when on Wednesday morning, a group within the party, Edo Peoples Movement (EM), also announced the suspension of Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, Secretary to the state government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and the state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua.

They were also suspended for alleged anti party activities and disregard to the party’s rules and regulations.

Convened by a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Henry Idahagbon and a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Samson Osagie, members of the EMP are the foot soldiers of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

They announced the suspension of the Obaseki kitchen cabinet members during an enlarged meeting in Benin city on Wednesday.

They called on the national working committee of the APC to institute disciplinary action against the suspended members.

Meanwhile, there was heavy security at the state secretariat of the party this morning, following rumours of forceful take over by the Adams Oshiomhole-loyalists.

Heavily armed security operatives were also present at the Edo House of Assembly.

Some suspected thugs were seen around the Assembly complex.

A member of the Edo APC executive, who pleaded anonymity, said the security measures were to prevent destruction of the party’s properties.

He said the acting State Chairman would be heavily resisted from entering the secretariat.

“You know the EPM members brought thugs into the state to foment trouble. They want to take over the secretariat to prove to their sponsors they are on ground,” he said.

A source at the Edo Assembly said the heavy security was because of talks that the 14 lawmakers that have been holed up in Abuja planned to storm the complex.

When contacted for comments, Speaker Frank Okiye said the security was because Governor Obaseki was to present the 2020 budget.

On planned by the 14 lawmakers to storm the Assembly, the Speaker queried whether they were coming for inauguration.

“Except they are coming as spectators, today is not slated for inauguration. You know as the Governor is coming, there will be more security.”