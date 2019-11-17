Just in: INEC declares Kogi West election rerun inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi West senatorial election between Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi inconclusive.

Channels Television reports that the returning officer for the election, Prof Olayide Lawal, declared the election inconclusive because the 20,570 margin of lead between Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes and Dino Melaye who got 59,548 was lower than the number of 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units across the senatorial zone where election did not take place or cancelled for one reason or the other on Saturday.

Professor Lawal therefore said he is constrained by law to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

He added that INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units for a winner to emerge.

Melaye had earlier rejected the outcome of the election.