The Kaduna division of Court of Appeal has sacked the Senator representing Ekiti South, Dayo Adeyeye.

Adeyeye who was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress is the spokesman of the Senate.

The court also affirmed the earlier decision of the tribunal that Senator Biodun Olujimi of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is the winner of the 23 February election into the senatorial district.

Details later