Just in: Tanker loaded with petrol falls into ditch in Awka

A Petroleum Tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol fall into a ditch in early hours of today, Saturday November 9, along the highly populated and busy Zik Avenue road, Awka, Anambra state.

The Anambra State Police Command in a statement raised alarm that members of the public are already scooping fuel from the fallen tanker.

“The PMS is spilling out and people are scooping the fuel. It is highly advisable you alert residents in the Area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster,”,PPRO raises alarm.

The Spokesman for the Command, Haruna Muhammed, however, said Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area and prevented people from further scooping.

He added that fire Service department has been contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident.

He promised to update the public on any further development

The is happening less than 72 hours after another Petroleum Tanker fell on the GU Ake-Eliozu road in Port Harcourt, and was carefully evacuated without any casualty.