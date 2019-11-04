Kano launches Quranic schools support initiative

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Sunday inaugurated the Support for Integrated Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools in the state.

He said the support was part of his free and compulsory basic and secondary education programme aimed at reducing out-of-school children in the state.

“It is with gratitude to God that we launch the Islamiyya School Support programme by donation of food items and cash to 1,000 Alaranmas (clerics) who are from 1000 Tsangaya schools across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.”

Ganduje also commended the efforts of development partners such as the DFID, World Bank and the UNICEF.

He commended UNICEF for offering school improvement grant of N105 million to Qur’anic schools in the state.

According to him, “the presentation of symbolic cheques of N250,000 UNICEF grant to each of the 10 out of the 440 Islammiyya Schools in the state is commendable.

“This grant is in the sum of N250,000 each to community-based management Committees. UNICEF is also partnering with us in the on-going census of the out-of-school children across the 44 Local Government Area of Kano state,” he explained.

He said the state government had commenced the integration of Tsangaya Schools in the state into the conventional education system with provision of teachers in English and Mathematic subjects.

Ganduje pledged to sponsor Qur’anic teachers to further their education to countries like Saudi Arabia so that they would be upgraded on the best way to impart Islamic knowledge to their students.

In his remarks, UNICEF Field Officer, Mr Maulid Warfa, said UNICEF had distributed education improvement grants to over 300 schools and 420 Islamic Qur’anic schools worth N180 million in collaboration with Kano state government.

Represented by Miki Koide, Education Specialist UNICEF, Kano Office, Warfa said the organisation would consider schools that used the funds judiciously for other rounds of grants.

He added that funds meant for school improvement would support Kano state Government’s free and compulsory education.