Kehinde, One of the Lijadu Sister Dies

Kehinde, One of the Lijadu Sister Dies

Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:12 pm


 

 

The Lijadu Sisters.

As the news of the death of one of the Lijadu sisters filtered in today, one cannot but remember their classics : Danger (1976), Mother Africa (1977) and Orere Elejigbo (1997).

Earlier reports say it was Taiwo, but their cousin, David Lanre Lijadu, has, according to a report by newsmakerslive.org, just confirmed that it was Kehinde who succumbed to stroke this morning in New York.

Although their Wikipedia page says they were born on September 18, 1958, a family member told NewsmakersNG that Kehinde died at 72.

The report has it further:

“The twin sisters, who once sang about reincarnation, are cousins of the late Afrobeat music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Buhari mourns renowned medical practitioner, Ore Falomo
    13 mins ago

    Makinde sacks waste management company
    1 hour ago

    I was 16, a stark illiterate when I married my husband – Bauchi governor’s wife
    2 hours ago

    Senatorial Election: Akpabio Wins At The Court Of Appeal
    3 hours ago

    Ore Falomo, MKO Abiola’s doctor, dies
    4 hours ago

    Buhari rains encomiums on Mamman Daura at 80
    5 hours ago

    Sowore: NHRC warns DSS against disobedience of court orders
    5 hours ago

    Data: NCC sets plan to reduce price, halt illegal deductions