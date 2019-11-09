Kehinde, One of the Lijadu Sister Dies

As the news of the death of one of the Lijadu sisters filtered in today, one cannot but remember their classics : Danger (1976), Mother Africa (1977) and Orere Elejigbo (1997).

Earlier reports say it was Taiwo, but their cousin, David Lanre Lijadu, has, according to a report by newsmakerslive.org, just confirmed that it was Kehinde who succumbed to stroke this morning in New York.

Although their Wikipedia page says they were born on September 18, 1958, a family member told NewsmakersNG that Kehinde died at 72.

The report has it further:

“The twin sisters, who once sang about reincarnation, are cousins of the late Afrobeat music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.”