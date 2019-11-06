Kidnappers call wife of police officer abducted in Rivers, issue death threats

Mrs Ojimini, who was in tears, made this known while calling on the Police authorities and Mr. Paul Lawrence Paul, the Chairman of the Andoni Local government Council to ensure the release of her husband.

She said she was scared for the life and safety of her husband as he sounded very weak on the phone.

She also appealed to Police authorities to compel the Andoni LG Chairman to open dialogue with the kidnappers because, according to her, the kidnappers have vowed to eliminate her husband if their demands are not met.

“The kidnappers threatened that the safety of my husband is in hands of the Andoni Local government Chairman. They vowed that if the Chairman does not give them what he had promised they would kill my husband. When my husband spoke to me I recognize his voice. He said he was too weak because they are torturing him. Even when I played his voice to his family members they said it was his voice. My mother-in-law also confirmed that it was my husband’s voice.”