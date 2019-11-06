Kidnappers call wife of police officer abducted in Rivers, issue death threats

Mrs Ojimini, who was in tears, made this known while calling on the Police authorities and Mr. Paul Lawrence Paul, the Chairman of the Andoni Local government Council to ensure the release of her husband.
She said she was scared for the life and safety of her husband as he sounded very weak on the phone.
She also appealed to Police authorities to compel the Andoni LG Chairman to open dialogue with the kidnappers because, according to her, the kidnappers have vowed to eliminate her husband if their demands are not met.
“The kidnappers threatened that the safety of my husband is in hands of the Andoni Local government Chairman. They vowed that if the Chairman does not give them what he had promised they would kill my husband. When my husband spoke to me I recognize his voice. He said he was too weak because they are torturing him. Even when I played his voice to his family members they said it was his voice. My mother-in-law also confirmed that it was my husband’s voice.”
The two policemen of the Rivers Police Command were abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, October 7, 2019.
DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed the abduction of the policemen.
At time of filing this report, Hon. Paul Lawrence Paul, Andoni Local government Chairman was yet to react to demands of the kidnappers.
Andoni, the local government area of Prince Uche Secondus, the national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, immediate past Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru and Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ikuinyi O. Ibani is one of the hotbeds of kidnapping in Rivers State.
In June this year, three expatriates working for Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who were involved in the construction of the road in the area linking Opobo-Nkoro, Andoni, Khana Local Government Areas were abducted in the Andoni axis of the road.
Despite Governor Wike’s 72 hours ultimatum to the Chiefs and elders of Andoni to ensure their release or lose recognition of the state government, the kidnappers didn’t budge.
The expatriates were released after many weeks.
