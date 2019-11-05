Kogi 2019: Group warns against ‘ethnic’ campaigns

The Kogi Coalition of Umbrella Development Associations (KOCUDA) says it plans to organise an annual peace and unity summit while urging politicians in the state to avoid ethnic-based campaign, ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.

KOCUDA, a coalition of socio-cultural associations from the three major ethnic groups in the state, made the call at a news conference in Lokoja, on Monday.

The coalition decried the level of division which the primordial and ethnic-based politics had inflicted on the people.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mr Femi Mokikan, National President, Okun Development Association (ODA), said that ethnic-based campaign was unhealthy and capable of tearing the sate apart.

He said that the coalition would endeavour to address the existing ethnic polarisation and animosities that had always bedeviled the state during elections.

“It is instructive for us to start thinking of the future of our state; ethnic nationalism and mediocrity have constituted a hindrance to our development and peace,” he said.

The ODA president said that one of KOCUDA’s major objectives was to build bridges across the geographical divides in the state.

“To achieve this objective, we will explore opportunities in several areas that will keep the various peoples of the state engaged with one another.

“One of them is to hold an annual peace and unity summit, drawing participants from across the state, to dialogue on issues that will promote peace and unity in the state,” he said.

The ODA president further said that KOCUDA would complement the efforts of the state government in consolidating on the gains recorded in promoting peace, unity and understanding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news conference also featured Dr Adeiza Abdulrahman, President, Ebira Peoples’ Association and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, President, Igala Cultural and Development Association, among others