Kogi 2019: Group warns against ‘ethnic’ campaigns

Kogi 2019: Group warns against ‘ethnic’ campaigns

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:31 am


INEC Election Ballot Box

The Kogi Coalition of Umbrella Development Associations (KOCUDA) says it plans to organise an annual peace and unity summit while urging politicians in the state to avoid ethnic-based campaign, ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.

KOCUDA, a coalition of socio-cultural associations from the three major ethnic groups in the state, made the call at a news conference in Lokoja, on Monday.

The coalition decried the level of division which the primordial and ethnic-based politics had inflicted on the people.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mr Femi Mokikan, National President, Okun Development Association (ODA), said that ethnic-based campaign was unhealthy and capable of tearing the sate apart.

He said that the coalition would endeavour to address the existing ethnic polarisation and animosities that had always bedeviled the state during elections.

“It is instructive for us to start thinking of the future of our state; ethnic nationalism and mediocrity have constituted a hindrance to our development and peace,” he said.

The ODA president said that one of KOCUDA’s major objectives was to build bridges across the geographical divides in the state.

“To achieve this objective, we will explore opportunities in several areas that will keep the various peoples of the state engaged with one another.

“One of them is to hold an annual peace and unity summit, drawing participants from across the state, to dialogue on issues that will promote peace and unity in the state,” he said.

The ODA president further said that KOCUDA would complement the efforts of the state government in consolidating on the gains recorded in promoting peace, unity and understanding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news conference also featured Dr Adeiza Abdulrahman, President, Ebira Peoples’ Association and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, President, Igala Cultural and Development Association, among others

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    IGP salutes personnel gallantry in fighting Boko Haram
    51 mins ago

    Under-development: OBJ blames lack of ‘spirituality’ in govt
    1 hour ago

    NASS will demand accountability in power sector – Lawan
    1 hour ago

    Setback for Nollywood as Oscars Academy disqualifies ‘Lion Heart’
    7 hours ago

    Throwback: Day Ojukwu slapped his teacher
    7 hours ago

    Flashback: What Ojukwu told TheNEWS about his background, father, Biafra, Obasanjo, others
    10 hours ago

    Mobolaji Johnson: A soldier like no other
    10 hours ago

    Solid waste poses greatest environmental challenge in Nigeria – Minister