Kogi/Bayelsa polls: PDP vows to recover mandate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday vowed to recover it’s mandate in Kogi and Bayelsa states and called for “immediate investigation” into the violence that characterized Saturday’s governorship elections in the two states.

The party, in a statement by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan particularly decried the killing of its Women Leader in Ochadamu, Mrs. Acheju Abuh, who was reportedly burnt in her house.

“Our party is grieved by the killing of our members and other innocent Nigerians by thugs that disrupted the electoral process.

“While invoking the wrath of God on the perpetrators of the gruesome killings, the party calls on the Police to immediately track down and bring their killers to book.

“Indeed, their deaths will never be in vain as the mandates for which they were killed will surely be recovered,” he said.

Ologbondiyan claimed that the elections were rigged and declared that the results as announced by the electoral umpire would not stand.

“The PDP leadership will not fold its hands and watch the mandates clearly given to its candidates, Musa Wada in

Kogi and Sen. Douye Diri in Bayelsa, taken away.

“The Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman of INEC should look into the alleged cases of violence and manipulation that characterised the elections,” he said, adding that truth and justice would always prevail.

According to him, the PDP is determined to use all legitimate means to “retrieve our mandate in Kogi and Bayelsa”.

“The PDP will also file legitimate actions against identified INEC and security officials who compromised their roles in the election,” he said.

He urged PDP members to remain calm, keep the faith and be united while the National Working Committee commences lawful actions toward recovering the mandates.