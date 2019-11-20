Kogi ‘civil war’ claims 16 lives – Melaye

Kogi ‘civil war’ claims 16 lives – Melaye

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:40 am


Sen. Dino Melaye:

Senator Dino Melaye has described what happened in Kogi State on Saturday as a ‘civil war’ and not an election.

Melaye, who vied for the Senatorial seat for Kogi West District which was declared inconclusive, said the Kogi ‘civil war’ claimed 16 lives.

He said he would report Yahaya Bello, Smart Adeyemi, Sunday Faleke and others to the international community and then proceed to Hague.

“What we had in Kogi is no election, what we had was a civil war that has claimed 16 lives so far. I will report Bello, Smart Adeyemi, Taofik, Speaker Kolawole and Sunday Faleke to the international community and then proceed to Hague. This i promise,” Melaye tweeted.

He also alleged that the total registered voters for Okene LGA was 118,543 and that the PVCs collected was 48,065, saying that INEC announced that APC scored 112,764 votes, which exceeded PVCs collected with 64,543 votes.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Anti-graft war: EFCC seeks collaboration with NEITI
    27 mins ago

    Kogi/Bayelsa polls: PDP vows to recover mandate
    9 hours ago

    Another disgraceful justification by SSS for detaining Sowore
    10 hours ago

    IMO GUBER: Again Ihedioha, floors Nwosu, Araraume, Uzodinma, at Appeal Court
    14 hours ago

    Flashback: Hardship in Nigeria, how to fix the economy
    15 hours ago

    Why Patrice Lumumba was murdered by international conspirators
    16 hours ago

    APGA Chairman, Victor Oye, appointed member of Tansian University, Umunya
    17 hours ago

    Flashback: Benjamin Adekunle’s interview on the Igbo sparks hot debates