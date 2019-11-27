Kogi election: 23-year old girl hit by bullet from helicopter battling for life

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Nearly a forthright after the November 16th Governorship election in Kogi State, a 23-year old lady, Deborah Omooba, is still lying in the female medical ward of Federal Medical Center, FMC Lokoja critically ill with stray bullet injuries she sustained during the election. She was allegedly hit by a bullet shot from an helicopter on aerial surveillance while she was sleeping in the Mission House of The Apostolic Church headquarter, Ajara Quarters, Lokoja.

The election witnessed widespread violence in many areas of the state. The police helicopter brought to maintain peace and orderliness however allegedly wounded some victims.

Deborah, it was gathered, was sleeping in her residence at the pastorium of the Apostolic church headquarters, Ajara quarters lokoja when the bullet released from the helicopter which hovered round the compound few seconds earlier pieced through her body and lodged at the upper region of her thigh, very close to her private part.

Conducting newsmen on Wednesday round the scene of the incident, the pastor in charge of the church, Abraham Olusegun said the victim ,a daughter of one the Overseers of the church was observing her siesta on that fateful election day when she suddenly screamed from her sleep .

He said, immediately they rushed into the room, they found the girl writhing in pains.

Pastor Olusegun who said the victim was immediately rushed to the federal medical center lokoja also narrated how the church was viciously attacked during the last general election, a development which he said created for him and his family members morbid fear as the police and other security agencies did nothing even when the case was reported to them.

Meanwhile, when our correspondent visited the female surgical ward where the victim was admitted , she was seen lying critically on the bed. She was making effort to recount her story when a matron interrupted. The head of clinical services in the medical centre, Dr Taiwo Jones, said the pellet lodged at a very sensitive part of the victim’s body which makes its extraction at the moment very difficult .

He said whenever a bullet was lodged at a very sensitive area of the body that could cause more damage, the best thing to do was to leave it for sometime and allow the body system to react and push the bullet to the surface which will make it easier for it to be removed by surgery. He said Deborah is responding to treatment and expressed hopes of her quick recovery.

Dr Jones however narrated experience of the hospital during the election. He recalled the said helicopter also released some gunshots on the premises of the hospital which made everyone to scamper for safety. According to him it was Providence that saved staff and patients of the medical center as two live bullets were recovered in the hospital – one at the consultant office and another at the hospital library. He specifically said the Corp member attached to the library had to run away from her house because of sporadic gunshots to the hospital, only for her to narrowly escape being hit again by some bullet right in her office when she ran to hibernate.

He said the management of the medical center reported the incident to the police with the live bullets.

When contacted for his reaction over the incident, the police commissioner, Hakeem Busari denied knowledge of any helicopter releasing tear gas or gunshots on the election day saying” how can it happen when we are not in a war situation?” He explained that the only helicopter used was for surveillance. He said it did not shoot even tear gas canisters not to talk of bullets.