Kogi govt. denies keeping arrested persons in Lugard House

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Director General of media and publicity to the Governor of Kogi, Kingsley Fanwo, has condemned claims by Senator Dino Melaye that some arrested persons were kept in the State’s Government House.

Speaking with newsmen at Kabba, Monday, Fanwo said such statements are not strange to Kogites who are used to “Dino’s ceaseless blackmail and falsehood”.

His words: “Dino should be reminded that he was only defeated at the polls. He should not allow his mind to be defeated. His claims that some persons allegedly arrested last week were kept in Government House was intended to “spark crisis in the state in the wake of his heavy pounding at the poll.

“It is not the responsibility of the State Government to either arrest or take custody of arrested persons. Security agencies are responsible for such.

“Dino Melaye’s claims stem from an embittered mind who is bent on visiting violence on the people. He should accept his rejection at the poll. An anti-democratic force like Dino Melaye who has no respect for democratic norms should not deceive the people into seeing him as the voice of the people.

“The administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello has tremendous respect for human rights but will never interfere in criminal investigations. His administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will support any legal efforts at ensuring security of lives and property in the state”.

Fanwo warned Dino Melaye not to “test the will of the State Government to protect the citizens against senseless disruption of public order”, saying anyone found wanting will be “treated in line with legal means of protecting public order”.

According to him, “the joblessness Of Dino Melaye should not push him into taking laws into his hands and threatening to disturb public order.