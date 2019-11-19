Kogi govt. denies keeping arrested persons in Lugard House

Kogi govt. denies keeping arrested persons in Lugard House

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:06 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Director General of media and publicity to the Governor of Kogi, Kingsley Fanwo, has condemned claims by Senator Dino Melaye that some arrested persons were kept in the State’s Government House.

Speaking with newsmen at Kabba, Monday, Fanwo said such statements are not strange to Kogites who are used to “Dino’s ceaseless blackmail and falsehood”.

His words: “Dino should be reminded that he was only defeated at the polls. He should not allow his mind to be defeated. His claims that some persons allegedly arrested last week were kept in Government House was intended to “spark crisis in the state in the wake of his heavy pounding at the poll.

“It is not the responsibility of the State Government to either arrest or take custody of arrested persons. Security agencies are responsible for such.

“Dino Melaye’s claims stem from an embittered mind who is bent on visiting violence on the people. He should accept his rejection at the poll. An anti-democratic force like Dino Melaye who has no respect for democratic norms should not deceive the people into seeing him as the voice of the people.

“The administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello has tremendous respect for human rights but will never interfere in criminal investigations. His administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will support any legal efforts at ensuring security of lives and property in the state”.

Fanwo warned Dino Melaye not to “test the will of the State Government to protect the citizens against senseless disruption of public order”, saying anyone found wanting will be “treated in line with legal means of protecting public order”.

According to him, “the joblessness Of Dino Melaye should not push him into taking laws into his hands and threatening to disturb public order.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    A love that endures
    2 hours ago

    Open market price of PMS hits N163.68 – PPPRA
    2 hours ago

    UNGA President to pay first official visit to Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Wizkid wins SoulTrain songwriting award
    2 hours ago

    343 bag PhD at UI as Buhari pleads against strikes
    2 hours ago

    Lai Mohammed challenges NUJ on fake news, hate speech
    Muhammad-Bande presiding at the opening session of the 74th GA. 2 hours ago

    UNGA president cautions against abuse of freedom of expression
    3 hours ago

    Court restrains Nigerian banks from honouring National Identity smart card produced by Mastercard