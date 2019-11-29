Kogi govt, PDP trade accusation over alleged plot to disrupt rerun poll

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State government has alleged plot by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Dino Melaye to disrupt tomorrow’s supplementary election in 53 Polling Units of Kogi West Senatorial District.

The State Security Adviser, Retired Navy Commander Jerry Omodara who addressed journalists in Lokoja, said the government has credible intelligence reports that two different meetings were held in the state where the plans were hatched.

According to him, “the PDP and its candidate have resolved to hijack INEC sensitive materials not to get to polling units. This is to force INEC to cancel or postpone the election.

“They are equally about now to discourage voters from coming out on Saturday to exercise their franchise.

“As a state, we have informed relevant security agencies particularly the the police, DSS and the civil defence.

Omodara called on the public, particularly electorate in the wards and units that the elections are to take place not to be deterred but come out to exercise their franchise.

He urged the security agencies to be up and doing and provide conducive atmosphere for peaceful elections in Kogi West senatorial district and in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, warning that “perpetrators of violence would certainly be brought to book”.

But reacting, PDP Chairman for Kogi West senatorial district, Barr. Kola Ojo, described the allegations as contradictory and mere propaganda by the state government to divert people’s attention from the evil they already have in the offing.

“Does the PDP have capacity or any support to cause any disruptions? Is the PDP in power? They are setting the stage for whatever they want to do. They are setting their own agenda”, he said.

He said the PDP and its candidate have used all legal means to present its issues to INEC and also filed suit as law abiding party, saying the PDP does not believe in violence to get to power as allegedly being done by the ruling party in the state.