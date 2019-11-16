Kogi Guber: Bello lauds INEC, commends voters on peaceful conduct

Kogi Guber: Bello lauds INEC, commends voters on peaceful conduct

Saturday, November 16, 2019 10:22 am


Gov Bello voting

 Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring orderly process, saying the timely arrival of materials at the polling units was commendable.
Governor Bello who is seeking election for a second term arrived his polling unit of Agassa Uvete 11,  Okene Local Government Area of the state at about 8:30am cast his ballot alongside his wives at 8:41am amidst praises and excitement by his kinsmen.
Bello who also commended voters  for the peaceful conduct, stressed that the enthusiasm of the voters in his pollibg unit was a demonstration of their love and affection for his candidature.
Satisfied with the process, Governor Bello revealed that reports from various parts of the state indicates that election was peaceful and orderly, and urged the people of the state to be law abiding.
He expressed optimism in his ability to trounce his opponents, saying that the people of the state aporeciates his commitment to the peace, unity and development of the state.
The Governor applauded the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring law and order, as his administration, he pointed out would not compromise on the security and peace of the state.

 

