Kogi PDP Governorship Ticket: Court Adjourns Suit

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:25 pm


Musa Wada: PDP candidate for Kogi governorship election

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The suit challenging the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship primaries held on 3rd September came up for definite hearing at the Lokoja High Court 4 today, presided over by Justice Richard Olorunfemi.

The case was however adjourned to the 3rd of December, 2019 for defense.

The main challenger to the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship ticket, Abubakar Ibrahim, had insisted he is the rightful owner of the mandate.

The PDP primaries which produced Engr. Musa Wada ended abruptly when gun men invaded the venue of the primaries. The exercise was later completed with the counting and announcement of votes.

The Kogi State Governorship election was held on Saturday with Gov. Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor winning a landslide.

