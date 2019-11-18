Kogi poll: Buhari congratulates Gov. Bello for “a victory well won”

Kogi poll: Buhari congratulates Gov. Bello for “a victory well won”

Monday, November 18, 2019 12:28 pm


Yahaya Bello and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his re-election in the November 16 gubernatorial poll.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on publicity, the President described the election and emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as “a race well run and a victory well won.”

The President commended APC supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the face of isolated incidents of violence.

Buhari also condoled with families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

According to the President, “All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.”

Buhari also saluted officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.

President Buhari urged Gov. Bello to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

He also enjoined the governor to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates, while urging those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    #Kogidecides: Gov. Yahaya Bello wins with massive margin
    6 hours ago

    Lyon’s roar, Kogi’s harvest
    6 hours ago

    Bayelsa poll: The making of APC’s ‘impressive’ victory
    6 hours ago

    NDDC: Group backs Reps’ call for dissolution of 3-man Committee
    7 hours ago

    How APC’s David Lyon Won Bayelsa Governorship
    7 hours ago

    #BayelsaDecides: Buhari celebrates APC victory, congratulates Lyon
    13 hours ago

    Just in: INEC declares Kogi West election rerun inconclusive
    14 hours ago

    Kogi poll: Ad-hoc staff in Olamaboro LG safe, sound – INEC