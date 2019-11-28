Kogi polls: Legal battles set to commence at tribunal

Legal battles over the outcome of the November 16 polls in Kogi is set to begin in the next few days with the constitution of the governorship and National Assembly election petition tribunal to handle petitions arising from the election.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, constituted the tribunal that will hear the appeals on Tuesday.

The tribunal’s secretary, Umar Abubakar disclosed this in a statement issued in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to Abubakar, the tribunal, has been mandated to hear and determine petitions that may arise from the election.

He said the tribunal would also handle petitions arising from the rescheduled supplementary and re-run election in Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, was re-elected for a second term.

He defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Musa Wada and 23 others in the November 16 election.

But the PDP candidate had alleged that the election was manipulated and the results in many parts of the state were forged to rig him out of the poll.

Also, the PDP candidate for Kogi West Senatorial election, Dino Melaye had alleged that the results so far declared for the rerun election in the senatorial district was not a true reflection of voting at the polls.

Melaye who is trailing his All Progressives Congress, APC opponent by over 20, 000 votes in the election which was declared inconclusive has already submitted two petitions to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC over the conduct of the election.

A rerun is scheduled for Saturday to determine the winner of the senatorial election.