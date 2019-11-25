Kogi polls: Why APC lost in Yagba East/West – Sen. Adeyemi

The Director General, Bello/Onoja Campaign organization, Senator Smart Adeyemi has attributed the loss of the All Progressives Congess , APC, in Yagba East and West in the November 16 elections to cancellation of votes in polling units in the areas.

Adeyemi who spoke in Lokoja on Monday said the number of places where election did not hold or was cancelled far outweigh the difference in the margin the opposition party won with in the two council areas.

Adeyemi therefore urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct supplementary governorship election in the outstanding polling units to set the records straight.

He said, “We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a supplementary election into the governorship position in those outstanding polling units in the two local government areas.

“Our appeal stemmed from the fact that we want the votes of the people to count in those areas. For record purpose, INEC should conduct a supplementary election both for the senate and the governorship in those areas.

“Even if it will not change anything, but the vote of the people in the area would have counted. The PDP won in Yagba East and West with a combine margin of 2,200 whereas, the outstanding polling units have more than 4000 people who have their PVCs.

“We believe strongly that result of where election were not conducted or cancelled would have made a huge difference; we would have won. The best INEC could do is to conduct election in those outstanding polling units along with the senatorial supplementary election in order to set the record straight.”