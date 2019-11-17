Kogi: Release of Election Results Adjourned By INEC

Ayorinde Oluokun

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has suspended collation of results for the Kogi governorship election after declaring results from the 19 of 21 local government areas of the State.

The returning officer for the election, Prof Ibrahim Garba announced the suspension of the collation process after the announcement of result from Dekina Local Government Area.

The All Progressives Congress scored 8,948 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP garnered 16,575 votes in the local government that is regarded as one of those with the highest voting population in the country.

INEC had earlier adjourned the collation process after declaration of results from 18 local governments.

The result from Dekina was announced on resumption at 6.30 pm.

The collation process was thereafter adjourned when information came in that results from the two remaining local governments – Lokoja and Ibaji may not be ready until very late in the day.

The results from the 19 local governments declared so far showed that the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello is set to return for a second term.

The winner of the election will be announced at the end of the collation of the results on Monday.

But sensing defeat, the PDP candidate, Engineer Musa Wada has already rejected the results.

He told journalists in Lokoja on Sunday that the results being announced by INEC were not a reflection of what actually happened across polling units across Kogi on Saturday.

He vowed to challenge the results in court.