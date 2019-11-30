Kogi rerun election: Fake police officers arrested

Supplementary election into Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency has continue in the affected areas in Kogi State.

There were reports of vote buying on some of the polling units where the election is being conducted.

There were also reports of low turnouts in some areas.

However, a report by situation room observers indicated that at 11:43am at Ganaja ward of Ajaokuta Local Government,

some people in police uniforms arrived at the polling unit 008 at about 11:08am.

But it was later discovered that they were impersonating officers.

They were subsequently arrested by the police.