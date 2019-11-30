Kogi rerun election: Fake police officers arrested

Kogi rerun election: Fake police officers arrested

Saturday, November 30, 2019 1:01 pm


Supplementary election into Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency has continue in the affected areas in Kogi State.

There were reports of vote buying on some of the polling units where the election is being conducted.

There were also reports of low turnouts in some areas.

However, a report by situation room observers indicated that at 11:43am at Ganaja ward of Ajaokuta Local Government,
some people in police uniforms arrived at the polling unit 008 at about 11:08am.

But it was later discovered that they were impersonating officers.

They were subsequently arrested by the police.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    Kogi West: Observer expresses satisfaction with poll
    4 hours ago

    P&ID: Nigerian Govt secures variation $200m deposit order
    4 hours ago

    Plateau guber tussle: Useni tells lawyers to proceed to S/Court
    4 hours ago

    Suspect in London deadly stabbing had previous terror conviction – Police
    4 hours ago

    Benue killings: Police arrest 16 suspected cultists
    4 hours ago

    Cholera claims 5 lives in Ogun
    4 hours ago

    Kogi West Senatorial Supplementary Poll Commences
    4 hours ago

    Flashback: Adekunle Ajasin would have been 111 years old on 28 November