Kogi rerun: INEC distributes election materials

Kogi rerun: INEC distributes election materials

Thursday, November 28, 2019 6:36 pm


Voting in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Ahead of next Saturday’s Kogi West Senatorial Supplementary and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency Rerun elections, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, began distribution of election materials to the affected areas.

The materials which were stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lokoja, were taken delivery of in the presence of INEC officials, including the National Commissioner for Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, Representatives of the concerned political parties, personnel from security agencies and reporters.

Haruna explained that the materials are for onward distribution to the affected areas that the supplementary poll is to be conducted in Kogi West and in the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are taking the materials for the 53 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are ready; all the materials are here, and we are set to receive them from the CBN.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Don’t take side with oppressors, Obaseki charges new appointees
    2 hours ago

    Edward Onoja writes Gov. Yahaya Bello, his boss
    2 hours ago

    Adamawa junior workers receive new minimum wage
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest 39 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits in Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    Buhari: What we earn from oil does not meet our needs
    3 hours ago

    Alleged N150m fraud: EFCC grills 3 ex-Lagos top officials
    3 hours ago

    Alleged internet fraud: Court orders remand of Mompha’s accomplices
    3 hours ago

    Women Mull Own Party to Tackle Low Representation