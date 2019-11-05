Kogi varsity cult war: 13 down and still counting

Residents of Anyigba, a university town in Kogi State now live in fear. Of late, cultism and political violence have combined to take peace away from the commuunity.

In the few days, no fewer than 13 students of the Kogi state University, located in the town, have been killed by people suspected to be cult members.

Among those killed are Oloruntoba Godwin, a 300 level student of Geography, and AJILEYE RICHARD of the department of ACCOUNTANCY, also a 200 level. Student. Both are said to be from Ijumu local government area of the state.

The killings were said to have been triggered when a student of Kogi state Polytechnic , Lokoja suspected to be a kingpin of a cult group was said to have been killed

His killing it was gathered, was fuelled by another cult group linked to the State University, which sparked up a provocation leading to a reprisal attack. The said cult group was alleged to have threatened to kill 12 students in retaliation.

According to an eye witness account, the KSU killings started last Friday when three students were hacked down in the campus while nine others were killed at different places including a a 200 level student and her boyfriend.

Some of the killings, it was learnt took place at the stadium road and Our Lady Fatima lodge where the victims were said to have been brutally murdered and their body parts dismembered.

Some of the injured students are said to have been rushed to the hospital while the whole student community was said to be in a panicky mode ,a development which made many students to hurriedly leave the town

Investigations revealed that the school authority seems to be indifferent about the whole situation as the killings continue unabated .

When the university PRO Joseph Edogbo was contacted, he said he could not comment on the issue saying it was a ‘very sensitive issue,” but promised to get back to our correspondent.

He, however, switched off his phone as several calls made to his cell phone said” the number you are calling is switched off’

Sources who spoke to newsmen however, condemned the dastardly act and demanded for immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of the criminals behind the murder.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari confirmed the incident but said only three students were said to have been killed.

He said no arrest has been made so far but that crack detectives have been drafted into the school to put an end to the killings.