Kogi varsity killings: 5 corpses of students recovered, Police say

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 5:46 pm


Police

Police in Lokoja on Wednesday said corpses of five students have been recovered from clashes between students’ cult gangs at  Kogi State University, Ayangba.

DSP William Aya, the spokesperson for the Kogi Police Command made the clarifications in reaction to some reports that 13 students have been killed so far during the clashes.

The Police spokesperson, in a statement, listed the casualties to include Justice Keke, a 300 level student of Physics Department who was killed in the campus after a theatre production on Nov. 1.

He also said that a yet to be identified corpse was found in an uncompleted building behind the university on Nov. 2.

The police spokesman said that Andrulraman Usman, a 200 level student of History Department was killed at his father’s lodge on Nov. 3.

“On Nov. 3, two corpses, identified as that of Olaruntoba Godwin, a 400 level student of Geo/Planning Department and Ajileye Richard, a 200 level Accounting student, were seen inside the bush behind Harbor Bay Hotel.

“These give a total of five persons killed and not 13 as reported by a section of the media,” Aya said.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Akeem Busari, had urged the citizens to disregard the misleading reports and be focussed on how to ensure a lasting peace.

Busari also assured people of the police’s readiness to provide a secured environment for all eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation and molestation during the Nov. 16 governorship elections.

He also promised to deal decisively with any political thug or hoodlum who might want to disrupt the electoral process.

