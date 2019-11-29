Kogi West: Melaye dispels rumour of cancellation of poll

Kogi West: Melaye dispels rumour of cancellation of poll

Friday, November 29, 2019


Senator Melaye

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Sen. Dino Melaye Campaign Organization has urged people of Kogi West particularly the affected polling units where supplementary election is to take place to disregard rumour that the poll has been halted by a court. The organization in a statement appealed to the electorate to come out and cast their votes.

“The legal tussle to correct INEC anomalies is at top gear, we therefore, urge you all to come out enmasse and vote distinguished Sen Dino Melaye of PDP.

“We salute your resilience, love and inestimable support for Sen Melaye and PDP despite the terror unleashed on us, on November 16 which led to unprecedented killings and award of votes to Apc candidate.

“It is our believe that our victory will not be taken away with gun, let’s do it again by coming out in large numbers to vote Sen. Dino Melaye of PDP.

Further directive shall be communicated to you all,” the statement said.

