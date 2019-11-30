Kogi West: Observer expresses satisfaction with poll

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Godwin Agada, a domestic observer attached to Women first for Better Life Living Initiative has called on politicians to accept the outcome of the Kogi West Supplementary/Rerun Election describing the exercise as ‘satisfactory.’

Agada spoke at Polling Unit 1 Karaworo South near Paparanda Square where he kept tab on the process. He noted that staff of the Independent National Election Commission, INEC and security agents discharged their duties well and noted that thus far the election is a departure from the last exercise which was married by violence and several irregularities.

“Since I came here this morning, I have not noticed any unpleasant event. The election has been going on smoothly and I commend every participant for playing by the rules.

Agada noted that an election is not supposed to be a do or die and therefore enjoined politicians to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship. *I appeal to the candidates and parties to accept outcome of the poll. As long as it is free and fair, they should accept it as the will of the people. Whoever does not win today may win tomorrow. We don’t need to kill ourselves or destroy properties because of election.” He advised.

Mohammed Dansebe, Administrator for Lokoja Local Government who was also on ground at the I’m Karaworo Polling Unit declined comment on the election