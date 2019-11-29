Kogi West rerun: 16 political parties endorse Sen. Adeyemi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two days to Saturday’s Supplementary for Kogi West Senatorial District, some 16 political parties have queued behind the candidature of Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Chairman, Kogi chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council, Ilyas Badenga disclosed this on Thursday night while speaking on the sideline of a stakeholders meeting where the endorsement was ratified.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the November 16 Kogi West Rerun Elections inconclusive in 53 Polling Units across the seven local governments in the area. The electoral umpire then fixed the supplementary poll along that of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency for Saturday, 30th November.

The APC candidate has about 20,000 votes advantage over his arch opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Dino Melaiye.

Badenga said Adeyemi while at the senate had proved to be more trustworthy and reliable than other candidates jostling for the job.

“We have viewed and accessed the capability of Senator Adeyemi who had served the zone for two terms and we have come to the conclusion that he is the best and we have decided to queue behind him.”

Speaking at the endorsement meeting, Adeyemi said he was in politics to offers service to humanity and does not see it as an avenue for self enrichment.

He said, “My mission in politics is to empower the people towards self reliance, and I promised not to disappoint all the parties that dropped their ambition to support me”.