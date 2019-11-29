Kogi West rerun: 16 political parties endorse Sen. Adeyemi

Kogi West rerun: 16 political parties endorse Sen. Adeyemi

Friday, November 29, 2019 11:12 am


Sen. Smart Adeyemi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two days to Saturday’s Supplementary for Kogi West Senatorial District, some 16 political parties have queued behind the candidature of Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Chairman, Kogi chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council, Ilyas Badenga disclosed this on Thursday night while speaking on the sideline of a stakeholders meeting where the endorsement was ratified.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the November 16 Kogi West Rerun Elections  inconclusive in 53 Polling Units across the seven local governments in the area. The electoral umpire then fixed the supplementary poll along that of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency for Saturday, 30th November.

The APC candidate has about 20,000 votes advantage over his arch opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Dino Melaiye.

Badenga said Adeyemi while at the senate had proved to be more trustworthy and reliable than other candidates jostling for the job.

“We have viewed and accessed the capability of Senator Adeyemi who had served the zone for two terms and we have come to the conclusion that he is the best and we have decided to queue behind him.”

Speaking at the endorsement meeting, Adeyemi said he was in politics to offers service to humanity and does not see it as an avenue for self enrichment.

He said, “My mission in politics is to empower the people towards self reliance, and I promised not to disappoint all the parties that dropped their ambition to support me”.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    60 mins ago

    New Media as the Future of the Newsroom: Myth or Reality?
    1 hour ago

    Why we sacked Unai Emery – Arsenal Board
    2 hours ago

    Singer to spend 6 years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos
    5 hours ago

    Relic of Jesus’ crib to return to Holy Land after over 1,000 years
    6 hours ago

    Money Laundering: Gov Bala’s son concealed assets – Witness
    6 hours ago

    How I helped ECOWAS staff to launder $2.5m – Witness
    7 hours ago

    The Governor Henry Seriake Dickson That I Know
    7 hours ago

    For Dele, so long a journey