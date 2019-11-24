Kogi West rerun: PDP makes u-turn, urges supporters to participate

Contrary to earlier reports, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged its members and supporters in Kogi West to brace up and get ready for supplementary Kogi West Senatorial election on Saturday, November 30, saying nothing will deter it from wining at the polls.

Kola Ologbodiyan, the national publicity secretary of PDP in a statement issued on Sunday evening, called on members members, supporters, citizens and voters in Kogi West to unite in readiness against any repressive forces that may attempt to forcefully invade any polling unit, disrupt electoral process or alter results as witnessed in the November 16 elections.

“The PDP notes that Kogi State and particularly Kogi West, remains its home and the people are not ready to stomach the kind of impunity exhibited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 polls. “Our party therefore charges the people of Kogi state to come prepared to vote, protect their votes and ensure that they stamp their will on the ballot despite the odds. “The PDP cautions security agents as well as officiaL’s of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to pander to repressive forcers, who seek to subvert the will of the people, as such is capable of attracting dire consequences. “The party directs its members to stay united under their leaders in the area, as they would continue to be updated of vital information ahead of the election. “The PDP is mourning our compatriots slain by the APC on November 16 and restates that their death will never be in vain.”