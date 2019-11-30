Kogi West Senatorial Supplementary Poll Commences

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi West Supplementary/Rerun poll has commenced peacefully. Voters and INEC Staff started arriving Polling Units as early as 7:30am in some of the centres.

Simultaneous accreditation and Voting started at 8:15 at Inuwa Lenge Open Space PU 04. The relatively large voters that turned for the exercise remained peaceful and orderly. A team of Policemen was also on ground to keep the peace.

Mallam Bala, a 60-year-old farmer after casting his vote, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and hoped it would not be “scattered again.’

“I am happy with the way it is going. No crisis. No fighting. They should just let us vote and they count it. We don’t need to fight. I am happy with the way we are calm.” He told TheNews

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared as inconclusive the Nov 16 Kogi West Senatirial Seat Rerun when the margin of lead between Sen. Smat Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Sen. Dino Melaiye of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP was less than the number of outstanding votes.