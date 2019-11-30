Kogi West Supplementary: After voting, collation begins

Kogi West Supplementary: After voting, collation begins

Saturday, November 30, 2019 3:59 pm


Enrhusiastic voters at PU 04 waiting to vote

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Voting has been concluded in the Kogi West supplementary election. Sorting and counting have moved to the collation centres of each of the local government areas.

Voting went on peaceful in Lokoja and other areas of the Senatorial Disttict, including Odolu in Kabba, Aiyetoro-Gbedde and Demonstration Primary School, Asuta Ward, voting unit of PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

At the Ward B Unit 001, Karaworo, near Pararanda, in Lokoja, accreditation began as early as 8am, after which voting commenced.

While early hours voters’ turnout was impressive, however there was voter apathy, as most polling units witnessed no voters three hours before the 2pm closing of voting.

Sorting and counting were also smooth without any rancour. Rerun elections also took place for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency seat.

Early report shows that in GRA Asuta ward 01 Kabba, APC had 254 while PDP had 95; But in the same town, Town Hall, polling Unit 002, Asuta Ward, APC had 48 while PDP had 98

After sorting and counting in each affected polling unit, the results will be taken to the Local Government for further addition. They will thereafter be transferred to Lokoja for final collation and announcement.

