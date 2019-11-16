KogiDecides: Fear of arrest drives politicians away from their houses

Richard Elesho

On the last night before the Gubernatorial election in Kogi State, fear of indiscriminate arrest has forced many members and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to run away from their houses in Kogi West Senatorial District of the State. They discarded the comfort offered by their various houses to find other places to sleep to evade arrest.

There have been reports of indiscriminate arrest of PDP members across the senatorial district. About twenty members uncluding Dr. Ayodele John were arrested around 3am in Mopa, headquarter of MopAmuro Local Government on Friday morning.

They were allegedly taken to Government House in Lokoja after the arrest. As as at the time of this report, they have not been released. Also last week, three members of the party in Ward 7 of the Local Government were arrested and detained at Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, office in Lokoja.

Many politicians have been sleeping away from their houses in the area of late as decoy to avoid attack by opponents. Early this week, some PDP members in Kabba town cheated death when hoodlums visited their houses at night and did not meet them at home. Their bullets however left marks on valuable properties.

The governorship election will hold later today, November 16th in Kogi and Bayelsa States. There have been concerns about violence and vote buying during the exercise.