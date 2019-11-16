KogiDecides: Mass arrest of PDP leaders hits Mopa Muro LG

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Less than 24 hours to the governorship election in Kogi State, some prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Mopa town, headquarter of MopAmuro Local Government Area have been found missing. There is however popular allegation that the members, numbering more than twenty, were arrested by the security agencies.

Those affected include Dr. John Ayodele aka Delex, Hon. Jones Daniel, Hon. Olajuwon Michael (Neta) and Hon. Rotimi Ajayi (Rosco). They we’re said to have been arrested by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the wee hours of Friday.

An eye witness who preffered not to be named said the men were arrested from the house of Ayodele, a community leader and strong supporter the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada. He explained that those arrested with Ayodele chosed to stay in his house “because they considered the place safe.”

TheNEWS reports that in the last one week, there has been rumoured of lista containing names of members of opposition parties which the police will arrest before the Saturday election. It is said that the men are to be kept out of circulation in order to whittle

area have been bombarded with sporadic gunshots as the date of the election draws close. Last week about ten persons from Yagba Federal Constituency were arrested and kept for days in the SARS office in Lokoja.

It is not clear where Ayodele and his co-travellers are been detained as at press time. Efforts to reach the police on the matter proved abbortive.