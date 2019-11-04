Labourer bags 2 months for stealing

Labourer bags 2 months for stealing

Monday, November 4, 2019 5:20 pm


A Grade I Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a labourer, Sunday Iliya to two months in prison for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced  Sunday after he pleaded guilty to theft and being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Ms Justina Jeremiah, who lives in Mpape Abuja on Oct. 28.

Austin said the convict, stole the complainant’s cell phone and during  Police investigations, dry leaves suspected to cannabis sativa were found in his possession.

He said offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 317(A) of the Penal Code.

 

