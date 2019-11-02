Lagos agency pulls down 4 two-storey buildings in Ikoyi

Lagos agency pulls down 4 two-storey buildings in Ikoyi

Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:16 pm


The 4 two-storey buildings pulled down by LASEMA for failing integrity test

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday pulled down four  buildings under construction at Glover  Court, Ikoyi, the same compound where a building collapsed on Friday.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the building were pulled down for failing integrity test, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
According to him, the test was conducted following rescue of four persons and recovery of one body in the collapsed building  at  4:10p.m on Friday,
“The test was conducted by Solid Material Testing Agency, Lagos State Building Control Agency and  the Ministry of Physical Planning,” he said.
“The decision to pull down the buildings is to avert further loss of lives and property.
“The operation is now completed,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    UN Chief decries rise in attacks against journalists
    14 mins ago

    Border closure: Our members’ jobs threatened, says Union leader
    21 mins ago

    Osinbajo, the most trustworthy VP of Nigeria ever – Emir of Daura
    49 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila inaugurates 2 mini stadia, other projects in Surulere
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Edo Deputy Governor behind attack on Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, says Oshiomhole
    4 hours ago

    Cross River Central: Court dismisses Ndoma Egba’s appeal
    4 hours ago

    Anambra Central: Umeh speaks on Appeal Court ruling
    4 hours ago

    Kogi/Bayelsa poll: Police will support INEC to ensure credible outcome, IGP says