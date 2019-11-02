Lagos agency pulls down 4 two-storey buildings in Ikoyi

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the building were pulled down for failing integrity test, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to him, the test was conducted following rescue of four persons and recovery of one body in the collapsed building at 4:10p.m on Friday,

“The test was conducted by Solid Material Testing Agency, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Ministry of Physical Planning,” he said.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday pulled down four buildings under construction at Glover Court, Ikoyi, the same compound where a building collapsed on Friday.