Lagos market fire: Police arrest 12 for looting

At least, 12 suspected miscreants were arrested for stealing at the scene of a fire disaster which claimed the life of a policeman on Tuesday in Lagos Island on Tuesday. While confirming the arrests, during evacuation of the building at 43 Martins Street, Lagos, Olubode Ojajuni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area “A” Command, said some hoodlums and miscreants took advantage of the commotion that followed the fire incident to steal. But he said Police was able to arrest 12 suspects who are now in detention. Ojajuni also identified the dead policeman as Sgt. Michael Dominic.

Also speaking at the scene, Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the emergency response team was able to put off the fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had visited the scene to sympathise with the affected traders.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business District, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, said that the governor had promised to assist the affected traders who lost goods in the inferno.

Elegushi said that the cause of the fire remained unknown.