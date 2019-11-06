Lagos market fire: Police arrest 12 for looting

Lagos market fire: Police arrest 12 for looting

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 6:32 pm


Men of Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency officials at the scene of the fire disaster at Mertins Street, Lagos on Wednesday

At least, 12 suspected miscreants were arrested for stealing at the scene of a fire disaster which claimed the life of a policeman on Tuesday in Lagos Island on Tuesday.

While confirming the arrests, during evacuation of the building at 43 Martins Street, Lagos, Olubode Ojajuni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area “A” Command, said some hoodlums and miscreants took advantage of the commotion that followed the fire incident to steal.

But he said Police was able to arrest 12 suspects who are now in detention.

Ojajuni also identified the dead policeman as Sgt. Michael Dominic.

Also speaking at the scene, Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the emergency response team was able to put off the fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had visited the scene to sympathise with the affected traders.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business District, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, said that the governor had promised to assist the affected traders who lost goods in the inferno.

Elegushi said that the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Police recover vehicle stolen in Nigeria in Niger Republic
    30 mins ago

    Foreign trip: Buhari did not relegate Osinbajo – Aide
    51 mins ago

    Kogi varsity killings: 5 corpses of students recovered, Police say
    1 hour ago

    NDDC controversies: Sen. Abe backs Nunieh – led interim board
    2 hours ago

    Court stops JAMB from tracking impersonation
    2 hours ago

    150 sacked lecturers beg for unpaid salaries, reinstatement in Cross River
    4 hours ago

    Sowore: Drama in court as DSS plot to use ‘shielded’ witnesses fails
    4 hours ago

    Antibiotic resistance, a national emergency, says expert