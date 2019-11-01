Lagos multiple building collapse: 4 workers rescued, one still trapped

A construction worker identified simply as Yomi is still trapped as emergency workers continue rescue efforts at the scene of uncompleted four different two-storey buildings which collapsed in Lagos on Friday, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said said four other workers have been rescued from the rubble of the building which collapsed at

at about 4:10p.m at Glover Court, Ikoyi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying.

“In the ongoing operation at the Glover court construction site with a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction and five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse.

The LASEMA boss said the Lagos Emergency Response Plan have been activated to ensure all first responders to move to the site.

He urged Lagos residents within the vicinity of the incident to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.

The LASEMA boss said that one of the rescued victims from the incident was presently receiving treatment.