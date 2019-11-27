Lagos workers start enjoying N35,000 minimum wage November

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:44 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

The Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the implementation of N35,000 minimum wage for the state workers.

In a circular signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Wednesday, said the implementation was with effect from Nov. 1.

Muri-Okunola said that with the approval, public servants in Lagos were to start enjoying the new minimum wage immediately.

He explained that payment of salaries for the month of November was delayed, in order to adequately process payment of the new wage.

The Head of Service said that the approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments were more than the Federal Government’s approved recommendation, which further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

He urged public servants to show more commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of Lagos.

”The consequential increase of the new minimum wage for senior and management grade levels is as follows: GL 07: 30 per cent; GL 08-10: 25 per cent; GL 12-14: 22.5 per cent and GL 15-17: 20 per cent.

”In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualise set goals,” he said

