Legislative Agenda: Zamfara Assembly partners YIAGA Africa

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is partnering with Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), an non-governmental organisation to develop a citizens-led legislative agenda, Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Nasiru Bello-Lawal (PDP, Bungudu West) said this in a statement on Friday.

According to her, the partnership will involve deployment of researchers to 14 local government areas of the state to gather data from citizens on their needs and expectations from the state assembly.

The house would also host town hall meeting with various stakeholders in the state to harness various inputs to the legislative arms of the state.

“This is part of the ongoing process of the assembly to develop a citizens-led legislative agenda to guide the legislative business in the state.

“The data collection activity which started on Nov. 5 is presently taking place while the town hall meeting is scheduled to hold on Nov. 11.

“The two activities would aid in delivering responsive, innovative and accountable representation to the citizens of the state.

“It is important to note that this is the first time in history that this assembly will be developing a citizen-led legislative agenda,” the lawmaker said.

In another development in the state, Alhaji Nasiru Biyabiki, Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria in Zamfara House of Assembly, has resigned his position voluntarily.

Biyabiki announced his resignation at a press conference in Gusau on Friday. He was elected in May 2016 for the period of four years.

“l wish to inform you that it is with all sense of modesty and humanity that I write to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation.

“As head of accounting officer responsible for the administration of all the affairs of the association as contained under Sub Rule 11, 1, C of the association’s constitution, it requires someone who has all it takes to handle the task.

“Honestly, conflicting personal and official engagements of equal importance are however making it difficult for me to continue with this leadership.

“I thanked the executives of this association and staff of the house for their cooperation during my leadership, l will remain a strong and contributing member of this great association,” he said.