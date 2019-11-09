Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich outclass Borussia Dortmund

Champions Bayern Munich crushed fellow title contenders Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday with two goals from top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The victory helped Bayern climb back into third place and give interim coach Hansi Flick an impressive Bundesliga debut.

Lewandowski kept up his sensational scoring run, netting in the 17th and 76th minutes to take his league tally to 16 goals.

He has now scored in each of the 11 league games this season, a Bundesliga record.

Serge Gnabry was also on target as was Dortmund defender Mats Hummels who capped a disastrous performance by the visitors with an 80th-minute own goal.

Bayern move up to 21 points, third on goal difference behind RB Leipzig, 4-2 winners at Hertha Berlin.

Leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach entertain Werder Bremen on Sunday. Dortmund dropped to fifth on 19. (Reuters/NAN)